Dollars and Cents Behind TPMS Service

As a tire dealer, charging for any product or service – especially for TPMS service – can be a bit of a science. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we will discuss three things for you to consider when pricing out TPMS service.

When charging for TPMS service, the first thing to consider is the products you offer as a dealer. Most customers likely don’t know one TPMS brand from another. They probably don’t care which sensor you use and they probably only care about ensuring no other lights turn on, making them return to your shop. So, you have some options – do you want to offer a premium product to the driver, a value-type offering or both? Providing the option might make sense depending on your customer. Since TPMS is installed in most vehicles these days, having a range of options can help fit different customer situations.

