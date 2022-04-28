Connect with us
Garage Studio

Dollars and Cents Behind TPMS Service

Christian Hinton

on

As a tire dealer, charging for any product or service – especially for TPMS service – can be a bit of a science. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we will discuss three things for you to consider when pricing out TPMS service.

When charging for TPMS service, the first thing to consider is the products you offer as a dealer. Most customers likely don’t know one TPMS brand from another. They probably don’t care which sensor you use and they probably only care about ensuring no other lights turn on, making them return to your shop.

So, you have some options – do you want to offer a premium product to the driver, a value-type offering or both? Providing the option might make sense depending on your customer. Since TPMS is installed in most vehicles these days, having a range of options can help fit different customer situations.

Another thing to consider is the actual services you provide. Just like how you decide which product to offer, you also have a lot of options when it comes to different TPMS services and whether you want to offer different levels. Coordinating different options with different products will allow some customers a premium experience and others a more budget-friendly one.

The last thing you should consider is your brand positioning. Pricing and charging decisions start with answering a few basic branding questions about who your target customers are, what kind of reputation you want in the market and what your competition is doing. In the end, you will have discovered what kind of returns you want or need from your TPMS program.

Advertisement

How Tire Traction Affects Braking

Give Your Customers this Road Trip Checklist

Defining Tire Alignment Angles and Suspension Change
Garage Studio

