Connect with us

News

DOC Affirms Duties on Imported PLT Tires

Madeleine Winer

on

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced affirmative preliminary determinations in the anti-dumping duty investigations of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The department’s preliminary investigation determined that exporters have dumped passenger tires in the United States at rates of 14.24% to 38.07% for South Korea, 52.42% to 98.44% for Taiwan, 13.25% to 22.21% for Thailand, and up to 22.30% for Vietnam.

As a result, the department will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect cash deposits from importers of passenger tires from South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam based on the preliminary rates noted above.

The petitioner is the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC (Pittsburgh, PA).

The department is scheduled to announce its final determinations in these cases on or about May 14, 2021, unless this deadline is extended.

If the department’s final determinations are affirmative, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will be scheduled to make its final injury determinations on or about June 28, 2021.

If the department makes affirmative final determinations of dumping and the ITC makes affirmative final injury determinations, Commerce will issue anti-dumping orders.

If Commerce makes negative final determinations of dumping or the ITC makes negative final determinations of injury, the investigations will be terminated and no orders will be issued.

Advertisement

The 2019 imports of passenger tires from the countries under investigation were approximately valued as follows:

  • $1.17 billion for South Korea;
  • $373.0 million for Taiwan;
  • $1.96 billion for Thailand; and
  • $469.6 million for Vietnam.

Commerce is conducting a concurrent countervailing duty (CVD) investigation of passenger tires from Vietnam. This proceeding remains ongoing.

According to the Trump Administration, anti-dumping law provides American businesses and workers with an internationally accepted mechanism to seek relief from the harmful effects of unfair pricing of imports into the United States. Commerce currently maintains 542 anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders which provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bridgestone Working to Reduce Rubber Tree Disease

News: PRT Sets Up New Atlanta Warehouse

News: Michelin to Raise Prices on PLT, Commercial Tires in Feb.

People: OTAA Recognizes Retirement of Continental’s Ed McMahon

Advertisement

on

DOC Affirms Duties on Imported PLT Tires

on

Happy New Year from Tire Review

on

Yokohama Holds Seminar to Help Thailand Rubber Farmers

on

Bridgestone, Nashville Predators Make Helmet Deal
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry
Contact: Bill ShorePhone: 818-889-1716Phone: 800-350-3556Fax: 818-889-3982
31312 Via Colina, Ste. 107, Westlask Village CA 91360
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX
Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400 Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400

Featured

2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas
Connect