DMA adds new BrakeMaster coverage

DMA’s BrakeMaster line of brake rotors and drums now features over 400 SKUs – new coverage for Ford and Chevy includes popular pickup trucks and SUVs, the company said. Rounding out the latest offering is coverage for a wide range of Toyota, Lexus, and Acura sedans and Audi hot hatches.

BrakeMaster brake rotors are engineered to OE specifications for size, diameter, and hole spacing, the company said. They also feature cooling vanes designed to maximize heat dissipation, reducing the risk of warping and cracking under extreme braking, the company said.

The DMA BrakeMaster brake rotor factory, located outside of China, mitigates geopolitical concerns and tariffs, ensuring a seamless supply chain, and with US-based distribution from their warehouses in the Carolinas, DMA said.