Discount Tire Invests in Fleet Customer Experience

Discount Tire has partnered with InMoment, a provider of Experience Improvement (XI), to launch a new customer experience program specifically for fleet customers in their B2B business segment.

Click Here to Read More

Using InMoment’s XI Technology to implement touchpoint surveys, Discount Tire will check in with new fleet customers regarding initial experiences in becoming a customer, measure experiences over time and field exit surveys when a customer decides to end a fleet relationship. Allowing Discount Tire to segment responses will provide a more holistic view of the fleet customer’s journey and uncover specific loyalty drivers for fleet customers, the company said.