Discount Tire and CarAdvise Partner on Tire & Wheel Service

Discount Tire will add hundreds of facilities around the U.S. for CarAdvise’s driver members to utilize for their tire and wheel services, new purchase and installation needs.

“By increasing our national network of automotive service providers, our members have more options to handle all of their vehicle service and repair needs,” said Greg Tepas, founder and CEO of CarAdvise. “With this fantastic new partnership, our members can handle all of their tire need transactions directly from their electronic devices while taking advantage of purchasing power discounts by joining our fleet of members that’s over 400,000 strong to date and growing incrementally daily.

“Discount Tire is excited to join the CarAdvise network. Working together to ensure our customers have a safe and dependable experience,” said Mark Marrufo, vice president of fleet operations. “Our first consideration is the safety of our customers and our people. With today’s environment, it is even more important! Utilizing the CarAdvise platform to search for tires and service, coupled with our ‘Touchless Experience,’ provides the safety and convenience that our customers expect.”

Through the platform’s technology, drivers can schedule appointments, approve and pay for services, and view their service history all right from their digital devices.