Connect with us

News

Discount Tire, Americas Tire Stores Close in Select Markets

on

Discount Tire and America’s Tire, the largest independent tire and wheel retailer in the U.S., has started temporarily closing stores in select markets in response to the coronavirus.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company began by temporarily closing 14 stores in King County and Snohomish County, Washington. It followed with similar temporary closures in select Northern California counties. Further temporary precautionary closures are being continuously evaluated based upon reported exposure data by county, Discount Tire says.

The company said store managers are contacting customers with upcoming non-essential services appointments impacted by the precautionary temporary closures.

Following the recommended protocols for COVID-19, all stores are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis, the company said. Employees are also taking precautions in handling transactions for essential services including allowing customers to pull cars in bays and employing special handling precautions.

Enhanced safety, hygiene and sanitation processes are being followed at company stores that remain open across the U.S., the company said. Stores will remain open for the performance of essential services so long as it is deemed safe for our employees and customers, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Discount Tire, Americas Tire Stores Close in Select Markets

on

Tianli Tires Launches New Website

on

Henry Hildebrandt Named Fountain Tire MVP at Owners' Convention

on

Toyo Tires California Distribution Center Remains Open
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Service: What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part 1

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT USA Inc.

BKT USA Inc.
Contact: Leigh JohnstonFax: 330-836-1091Phone: 330-836-1090
2660 West Market St., Ste. 100, Fairlawn OH 44333
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect