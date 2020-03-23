Discount Tire and America’s Tire, the largest independent tire and wheel retailer in the U.S., has started temporarily closing stores in select markets in response to the coronavirus.

Click Here to Read More

The company began by temporarily closing 14 stores in King County and Snohomish County, Washington. It followed with similar temporary closures in select Northern California counties. Further temporary precautionary closures are being continuously evaluated based upon reported exposure data by county, Discount Tire says.

The company said store managers are contacting customers with upcoming non-essential services appointments impacted by the precautionary temporary closures.

Following the recommended protocols for COVID-19, all stores are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis, the company said. Employees are also taking precautions in handling transactions for essential services including allowing customers to pull cars in bays and employing special handling precautions.

Enhanced safety, hygiene and sanitation processes are being followed at company stores that remain open across the U.S., the company said. Stores will remain open for the performance of essential services so long as it is deemed safe for our employees and customers, the company says.