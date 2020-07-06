Discount Tire Celebrates 60 Years With Sweepstakes

Discount Tire , in partnership with Michelin , is marking its 60th anniversary with a sweepstakes for customers.

The sweepstakes kicked off July 1 and concludes Dec. 31.

“For 60 years, Discount Tire has focused on taking care of the customer,” said Dean Muglia, CEO of Discount Tire. “It has always been about treating them as a friend, not a transaction. To show our gratitude during this marquee year, we’re excited to give back in a way that honors the foundation of our business and provides new ways for us to engage and get you taken care of in light of current events.”

What began as a single tire store in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1960 has grown into 1,060 company-owned store operation in 36 states.