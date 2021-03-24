Dill Air Controls has released the 4501 Fast-N-Flator Core Remover & Inflator, which allows for the removal of the valve core and tire inflation with one device.

Click Here to Read More

Dill says the product removes the guesswork when setting tire pressure during inflation and saves time in high production tire mounting facilities.

The company says the torque knob ensures the valve core is properly reinstalled every time, and is made of durable metal which stands up against drop tests and drive-over tests.

In addition to the robust design, clear window and torque knob, the Fast-N-Flator also features a clip-on chuck, the company says. The product is made in the U.S.