Connect with us
Dexterity-Sumitomo-Corp-partnership

News

Dexterity and Sumitomo Partner on Next Generation of Robots

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Dexterity has partnered with Sumitomo Corporation to deploy 1,500 Dexterity-powered robots in warehouses across Japan.

Advertisement

The Sumitomo Corporation signed an exclusive distributorship agreement in Japan with Dexterity to push into the Robots as a Service (RaaS) business. Using Dexterity’s SaaS-based robotic intelligence platform will provide customers with full-task robots, the companies say.

According to Dexterity, standard industrial robot arms equipped with their intelligence software will be able to solve jobs in the warehouse that previously proved difficult to automate. Dexterity’s full-stack robotic platform provides robots with machine learning-enforced capabilities to help them build multi-SKU pallets on the fly, singulate and induct chaotic flows of parcels and bags, as well as picking and packing easily damaged items like bread and cake.

Advertisement

With Sumitomo’s help, Dexterity hopes to expand access to full-task robots in Japan and ensure these systems will fit within existing Japanese warehouse workflows.

“Partnering with Sumitomo will accelerate Dexterity’s customers in getting FTE robot systems up and running in their facilities,” says Dexterity CEO Samir Menon.

In addition to working with Dexterity to deploy robots, Sumitomo will also work with Dexterity to open a demo facility in Japan. Opening in October 2022, the facility will demonstrate how intelligent robots can be integrated into the management of inbound and outbound materials, Sumitomo says.

Sumitomo plans to deploy Dexterity’s parcel singulation and induction solution by Q1 2023.

The announcement follows news that Dematic and Dexterity have partnered to expand deployments in North America and Europe.

Dexterity says its engineers have developed, tested and overseen the installation of all its robots, resulting in more than 40 million goods picked in production at warehouses across the U.S.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Hankook Tire Publishes its 13th Annual ESG Report

News: Gabriel Announces New Customer Resources on Website

News: Pirelli Achieves Growth in its Sustainability Score

News: BKT Expands Tire Range for Recycling Applications

Advertisement

on

Dexterity and Sumitomo Partner on Next Generation of Robots

on

Bridgestone Endorses TCS Technologies as Preferred Software Provider

on

Bridgestone Aiken County Tire Plant Earns Sustainability Certification

on

Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail
Connect with us

Trending Now

Business Operations: What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

Tires: Yokohama Tire Unveils Advan Neova AD09 Track & Street Tire

TPMS: TPMS Matters Even More in an Electrified Vehicle

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Bartec USA

Bartec USA
Phone: 586-685-1300Phone: 866-407-8767Fax: 586-323-3801
44231 Phoenix Dr., Sterling Heights MI 48314
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

Apollo Tyres Adds New Group Head of HR

News

Ecore Invests in New Tire Recycling Facility

News

Bridgestone Announces Price Increase up to 15% on Select Tires

News

ATD Completes Sale of NTD to Groupe Touchette
Connect
Tire Review Magazine