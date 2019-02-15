News/anti-dumping and countervailing duties
February 15, 2019

Dept. of Commerce Issues Countervailing and Antidumping Duty Orders

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

U.S. Dept. of Commerce
The seal of the U.S. Department of Commerce

The two orders issued by the Department of Commerce will likely be published in the Federal Register early next week and deposits for these duties will begin to be collected from Chinese truck and bus tire manufacturers by the end of next week, according to the Tire Retread and Information Bureau (TRIB).

  • The countervailing duties are set at three rates: 20.98%, 42.16% and 63.34%, depending on the manufacturer.
  • The estimated weighted average antidumping rates are set at either 9% or 22.57%, depending on the manufacturer.

Click on the links to read the Countervailing Duty Order and the Antidumping Order from the Department of Commerce on TRIB’s website.

