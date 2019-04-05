Denso Opens Pennsylvania Technical Center To Enhance Diagnostics Tech In Aftermarket, Other Business Units
Denso has announced the opening of its new Connected Services Pennsylvania Technical Center in Scranton. It was previously part of Ease Simulation Inc., an automotive diagnostics developer, that was fully acquired by DENSO in 2018. The technical center will operate under Denso Products and Services Americas Inc., further enhancing company’s ability to deliver cutting-edge aftermarket products and services – particularly as they relate to automotive inspection software and telematics systems – to customers across North America.
Denso says these technologies put
Beyond the aftermarket, the technical center will
“Advanced diagnostics technology continues to take on increasing importance as vehicles rapidly become more connected and complex,” said Kenichiro Ito, senior executive officer for Denso Corp. and CEO of Denso’s North American headquarters. “Through the technical center, Denso looks to make it easier for fleet managers and technicians to access data in vehicles that will empower them to make cars safer and more fuel efficient.”
Founded in 1993 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Ease and its products primarily focus on inspection, diagnostics, telematics
“The Connected Services Pennsylvania Technical Center, with its extensive diagnostics background, boosts our aftermarket presence in the Midwest and complements our other locations in Ohio and Indiana,” said Haruhiko Kato, president of Denso Products and Services Americas Inc. “Because of our robust network across North America, as well as our focus on services in aftermarket and OES, we’re well-suited to support our customers quickly and to the unique requirements they demand as vehicle connectivity proliferates.”