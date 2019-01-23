Denso Automotive Technical Academy Expands Aftermarket Training Program

Denso Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of DENSO Corp., has added four new training classes to its selection of instructor-led automotive repair courses.

The classes expand Denso’s Technical Training Program, developed to ensure technicians have the diagnostic and troubleshooting expertise to repair vehicles efficiently and correctly the first time.

Denso’s 2019 roster now includes the following courses: A/C Operation, Performance and Diagnostics; Direct Injection and Air Induction System Diagnostics; General Motors Drivability and Code Diagnostics; and Vehicle Network Diagnostic Strategies. With these new seminars, Denso offers a total of 45 classes under its Technical Training Program through the DENSO Automotive Technical Academy (DATA).

“Our new and ongoing courses allow mechanics to keep pace with technology,” said Yoshiki Yoshida, director of DENSO’s Service Planning, Warranty and Quality groups. “Advances are constant – in vehicles, as well as diagnostics – and customers get the best value when technicians are current in both.”

More than 23,500 technicians have completed one or more courses since DENSO established its Technical Training Program 13 years ago. The full- and half-day sessions use a “shop-up methodology” that emphasizes hands-on training led by instructors.

Denso’s programs teach technicians to rule out all operational and functional conditions first. This approach results in the least amount of invasive testing to save time and money and prevent the replacement of good parts, Denso says.

“Taking the guesswork out of the repair process allows technicians to pinpoint the real problem faster, preserves working parts and gets the job done more efficiently for the customer and the shop,” Yoshida said.

For more information on DENSO’s Technical Training Program or a comprehensive program guide, contact Denso training at 310-952-7424 or [email protected] Visits can be arranged for companies interested in learning more about a specific class.