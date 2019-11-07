Delphi Technologies Announces Plans to Become Full-Line Chassis Supplier

Delphi Technologies announced during AAPEX its goal of becoming a full-line chassis supplier in the first quarter of 2020, and the company will increase its choice and availability of engine management parts.

The Delphi Technologies chassis line more than doubled in size, bringing part numbers to more than 8,000 in 2019. By the end of the year, sales coverage will increase to 97 percent, covering 26 major automotive brands, both import and domestic, including late-model applications through 2019. The chassis program includes control arms, tie rods, inner and outer tie rod ends, sway bar links, ball joints, bushings, drag links, idler arms, pitman arms, trailing arms and more.

Delphi also expanded its engine management portfolio this year by adding more than 250 part numbers. The company also added new ABS wheel speed sensors, crankshaft position sensors, and vehicle speed sensors, and plans to reach 75 percent sales coverage in engine sensors by the end of 2020.