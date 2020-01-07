Connect with us

Delinte Launches New Mobile-First Website

Tire Review Staff

Sentury Tire announced the launch of its new mobile-first website Delintetires.com at the 2019 SEMA Show, in an effort to attract a younger consumer base.

The website features the first Delinte Tire brand influencer, Jamie Orr, who is the official vehicle modifier for Volkswagen USA. Following his Delinte interview during SEMA 2019, Orr embarked on a nine-country, 17-day, 8,500-mile road trip over the Andes Mountains in South America and Patagonia in his custom-built 400HP VW GTI Rallywagen. This ultra-high performance Volkswagen is equipped with the Delinte ultra-high performance, all-season D7.

Delinte-Logo

All Delinte’s social media activity on Instagram is also featured on the website via social feed so that consumers can see stories like Orr’s in real-time.

The site showcases the new Delinte Tire brand identity which targets a younger demographic and was launched at the 2019 SEMA Show. The site has split-screen videos on the homepage: the light truck and SUV products on the left side of the screen and passenger and CUV products on the right side. Navigation buttons on the homepage take the user to their desired product.

In 2020, three additional navigation options for tire searching will be added to the website: Search by Staggered Fitment, Search by Vehicle and Search by Wheel Diameter. Tires are currently searchable by category only. The staggered fitment search options will work hand-in-hand with the staggered collective consumer advertising campaign, which speaks to a large number of young consumers searching for fitment options for performance cars.

