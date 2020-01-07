Delinte Launches New Mobile-First Website

Sentury Tire announced the launch of its new mobile-first website Delintetires.com at the 2019 SEMA Show, in an effort to attract a younger consumer base.

The website features the first Delinte Tire brand influencer, Jamie Orr, who is the official vehicle modifier for Volkswagen USA. Following his Delinte interview during SEMA 2019, Orr embarked on a nine-country, 17-day, 8,500-mile road trip over the Andes Mountains in South America and Patagonia in his custom-built 400HP VW GTI Rallywagen. This ultra-high performance Volkswagen is equipped with the Delinte ultra-high performance, all-season D7.

All Delinte’s social media activity on Instagram is also featured on the website via social feed so that consumers can see stories like Orr’s in real-time.

The site showcases the new Delinte Tire brand identity which targets a younger demographic and was launched at the 2019 SEMA Show. The site has split-screen videos on the homepage: the light truck and SUV products on the left side of the screen and passenger and CUV products on the right side. Navigation buttons on the homepage take the user to their desired product.