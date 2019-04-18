Deadline Extended to Nominate a Tire Review Top Shop

The deadline to nominate your shop for our Tire Review Top Shop Award has been extended to May 20.

Now in its 13th year, we are once again searching for the “best of the best” independent tire dealers in North America with our Top Shop Award program, presented by Coats. Tire Review uses this program to spotlight the most successful independent tire dealers in the industry, as well as the owners who support that success.

Top Shop winners and finalists will be profiled in a special Top Shop section of Tire Review’s October issue. They will also receive prizes, equipment from Coats and an invitation to join the Top Shop winner’s circle at an exclusive Top Shop Summit in Nashville in September.

Independent tire dealers in North America are eligible to enter the Top Shop contest. Dealers can nominate their own business, or others may nominate a tire dealer business.

For more information, or to make a nomination, click here.