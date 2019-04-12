Deadline Extended for Auto Care Association Trade Mission to Columbia

The registration deadline for companies interested in joining the Auto Care Association’s trade mission to Colombia has been extended to April 30. The trade mission will take place June 5-6 and is open to all companies in the auto care industry.

The trade mission serves as a business development opportunity for companies in the auto care industry seeking to meet with potential clients and partners and gain firsthand market information. Trade mission participants will attend meetings with pre-screened buyers uniquely matched to their specific business objectives.

Participants also will have the opportunity to visit Expopartes, the largest Colombian automotive parts fair organized by Asopartes, a Colombian trade association representing auto parts importers and distributors. Expopartes takes place in the country’s capital city of Bogotá and features more than 420 local and international exhibitors with more than 27,000 visitors anticipated for 2019.

Trade mission packages include:

prearranged private business-to-business meetings;

admission to Expopartes trade show;

hotel accommodations;

local transportation;

meals;

interpreters;

market overview briefings; and

networking reception.

Auto Care Association members will receive a reduced rate, and qualifying companies are eligible to receive an offset of the trade mission package cost.

The association has hosted seven successful trade missions in the past three years to key markets in Latin America.

For pricing details and to register please visit www.autocare.org/trade-missions. The deadline to register is April 30, 2019.