Dave Marsh of ACDelco: GM ‘Lifer,’ 32 Years in [VIDEO]

Dave Marsh shares some of the wisdom he has accrued over three decades in the industry, as well as stories from the road.
For Dave Marsh, turning personal strengths into something of value as a professional is what has guided him in his 32-year career with General Motors. In his current role as Executive Director for North America, Marsh handles Customer Care and Aftersales for ACDelco in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In this episode of AMN Drivetime hosted by Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox, Marsh shares some of the wisdom he has accrued over three decades in the industry, including how to go beyond being simply competent to becoming an elite performer.

Babcox and Marsh also discuss GM’s recent global rebranding initiative along with new marketing campaigns for the GM genuine parts and ACDelco brands. In addition, they discuss some of the bigger industry challenges being faced today – supply chain challenges, parts proliferation, EVs, technology and innovation, oh and a few favorite funny stories from the road.

This podcast series is sponsored by Litens.

John Ziegler, Jr.: Challenges that Shaped Ziegler Tire's DNA

