Davanti
August 13, 2019

Davanti UHP Protoura Sport Tire Will Be on Display at CITEXPO

Davanti-CITExpo

The latest Davanti UHP tire, Protoura Sport, will make its eastern debut at The 17th China International Tire Expo in Shanghai from Aug. 19-21.

After appearances at Autopromotec and Automechanika Dubai, Davanti’s developmental UHP tire will be on display at the Chinese tire show.

In addition to Protoura, Davanti will bring its entire tire range to Shanghai. That includes Terratoura, which since going on sale globally has successfully disrupted the all-terrain tire market.

Davanti will be in Hall 1, Stand 1528.

