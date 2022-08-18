Darren McLea Joins Molloy Sales Development

Molloy Sales Development welcomes its new hire, Darren McLea.

After graduating from San Diego State University Darren McLea returned home to Santa Rosa and joined the automotive industry. Then, after helping his family build a company, he became a Molloy client and grew the business. A decade later, he sold the company to AAA and signed on with the Molloy team as a business development consultant.

During his career he has served as a member of board of directors for the Independent Tire Dealer Group; was the director of automotive repair for AAA NCNU; a top performer and contributor to the DSP 20 Group; and served as the founder and Inaugural Chairperson for ITDG Next-Gen.