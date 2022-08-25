Connect with us

Dannmar Introduces New Heavy-Duty Two-Post Lifts

Christian Hinton

Dannmar, a BendPak brand, introduced two symmetric heavy-duty two-post lifts big enough to service pickups and loaded medium-duty trucks and cars. Both the D2-12C and D2-15C lifts feature a clear-floor design to roll equipment under the lift, oversized 53-in. tall carriages for superior strength, triple-telescoping arms and extended-height top beams to provide the clearance work trucks need.

Danmar says the D2-12C has a rated load capacity of 12,000 lbs. and a maximum lifting height of 80 inches. Its adjustable top beam can accommodate wide or narrow installations.

The D2-15C is rated to 15,000 lbs. Its two columns are widely spaced to accommodate truck towing mirrors. It also has a maximum lifting height of 83 in.

The company said safety and productivity features on both lifts include dual-synchro equalization systems for synchronized lifting, mechanical locks spaced every three inches, automatic arm restraints and single-point safety release. Both lifts are independently tested and ALI-certified to meet industry safety and performance standards.

According to Danmar, the D2-12C and D2-15C both come with a 16-piece specialty adapter set that includes four six-inch stackable adapters, four three-inch stackable adapters, four polyurethane contact pads, and four frame cradle pads so you don’t need to buy additional adapters to put the lifts to work.

