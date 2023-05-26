 Dannmar Upgrades DB-70 Automatic Wheel Balancer

Dannmar Upgrades DB-70 Automatic Wheel Balancer

Dannmar says its upgraded DB-70 includes digital sensors, 28-inch wheel capacity and seven balancing modes.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Dannmar says it has updated its DB-70 automatic wheel balancer. The equipment now offers digital sensor technology, seven balancing modes and the ability to handle wheels up to 28 inches in diameter, the company says.

The company said DB-70’s touch-pad panel displays tire and wheel assembly graphics. With the wheel on the balancer, the DB-70 automatically calculates the precise amount and location of weight needed for optimal balance in seven seconds, the company says. The equipment includes a menu of features, including six dynamic and one static balancing mode.

