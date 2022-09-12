Dannmar Introduces D4-12A Alignment Lift

Dannmar says its new D4-12A alignment lift can be used to perform two or four-wheel alignments. It can perform general service work on cars, SUVs and light trucks weighing up to 12,000 lbs.

According to Danmar, D4-12A comes with free-floating, heavy-duty turnplates and rear slip plates built into the runways. The equipment manufacturer says it is designed to allow precise alignment and maximum clearance to accommodate low-slung vehicles. With the addition of alignment equipment, the lift can be used to perform four-wheel alignments from 106 to 158.5 in. and two-wheel alignments up to 163.5 in.

With a maximum lifting height of 78 in., Danmar says there is plenty of room to comfortably stand and work under a wide range of vehicles. The lift features an automatic leveling system with multiple auto-leveling locking positions in each column and a push-button safety release. The non-skid runways also adjust for various tread widths. The D4-12A runs on an electric/hydraulic power system with a single hydraulic cylinder mounted under a runway for protection.