Video: CUV Tires & Their Growth in Popularity

Across the country, 17-in.-plus rim diameter tires have risen in popularity with these larger tires accounting for almost half of all passenger car and light truck units sold across the U.S.
Tire Review Staff

According to the SEMA Accessory Opportunity Report released late last year, CUVs are now the fastest-growing segment on the market, having outpaced even pickups. The report says the CUV market in the U.S. represents 17% of all vehicles on the road, with the top five states being California, Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.

