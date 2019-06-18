News/Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions
June 18, 2019

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions Launches Online Store

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions Launches Online Store

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions has launched CEASUSA.com in an effort to provide customers a “one-stop shop solution” for their product needs as well as accurate and easy to find information to complete a vehicle diagnosis, the company says.

The online portal allows customers to submit tickets directly to software engineers, customer service agents and technical support product teams, according to the company. Customers can browse trouble codes, look through FAQS, OEM articles and service manuals and chat directly with customer experience agents.

The store features over eleven brands with descriptions and specifications on hundreds of products from professional diagnostic equipment, under-car products, fluid maintenance, specialty and hand tools, Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions says. In addition, the website features a cable guide online section tool where customers select a specific make or model in the cable guide search engine to help find the right product for a project.

