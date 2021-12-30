Connect with us
Customer Conversations: The Winter Tire Sale

Tire Review’s Maddie Winer explains how you can best answer your customer’s questions on winter tires from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

If you live in the Southern U.S., you may not even sell winter tires. But your neighbors up north probably do and they’re faced with questions from customers every year about winter tires. So, for customers who are on the fence about getting them, how can you best communicate the benefits of having a dedicated winter tire? Tire Review’s Maddie Winer explains how you can best answer your customer’s questions from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

First, let’s look at the science. When temperatures dip below 40°F or 4°C, rubber compounds change. So the rubber that makes up that all-season tire will get stiff as the temperature drops, meaning that the tire won’t grip the road as well. However, winter tire compounds are made for cold temperatures. When the temp drops, their rubber compound remains flexible, which helps the tread pattern grip the road in deep snow, slush and ice. So, if you live in a climate where the temperature dips below 40 degrees Fahrenheit for extended periods of time, you have science on your side in recommending a dedicated winter tire.

Now, don’t forget the growing all-weather segment. Yes, these tires carry a three-peak mountain snowflake rating, which means they’re suitable for severe weather use. And, they may be a good option for customers who want safe, reliable traction in the winter. However, consider what your customer is using their tires for.

If they drive a lot for their job, they need to be prepared to go from one place to another no matter the weather, and a dedicated winter tire is the most reliable choice.

Lastly, the thing customers always want is safety! Sure, selling winter tires offers the dealer the opportunity to make another sale to an existing customer, which is great for them. But winter tires will offer peace of mind and security to customers, knowing that the tire will deliver traction to stop, go, and turn reliably in the harshest of winter weather.

