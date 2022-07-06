Curtis Brison Joins TireHub as VP of Sales, Marketing & Strategic Growth

TireHub, the national tire distributor co-founded by Bridgestone and Goodyear, has hired Curtis Brison to fill the role of vice president of sales, marketing and strategic growth.
“Adding Curtis to our executive team is a win for TireHub and for our customers,” said CEO Ted Becker. “He is a proven leader and accomplished industry executive. He knows the industry, knows our customers, and knows what it takes to be successful. Curtis is the right person to lead this next stage of dynamic growth.”
Brison will play a strategic role in growing TireHub’s business to enable future growth and expansion plans, TireHub says. He will also be responsible for TireHub’s go-to-market strategy, ensuring that it delivers differentiated value and growth for customers. He joins TireHub with more than 16 years of strategic leadership experience in the tire and automotive industry. He most recently served as the president of Hankook Tire North America and previously led the sales and marketing divisions of Hankook, Exide Technologies and Michelin.
“I am passionate about this industry, about customers and about providing winning experiences that create profitable growth. It is an incredible opportunity to be part of an industry-transforming joint venture and I’m excited to help lead its next stage of dynamic growth,” Brison said. “I’ve watched their energy and excitement spread across the tire industry, and I look forward to being a Hubber.”
TireHub was founded in 2018 and now operates 73 TireHub Logistics Centers across the country, the company says.