Curtis Brison Joins TireHub as VP of Sales, Marketing & Strategic Growth

“Adding Curtis to our executive team is a win for TireHub and for our customers,” said CEO Ted Becker. “He is a proven leader and accomplished industry executive. He knows the industry, knows our customers, and knows what it takes to be successful. Curtis is the right person to lead this next stage of dynamic growth.”

Brison will play a strategic role in growing TireHub’s business to enable future growth and expansion plans, TireHub says. He will also be responsible for TireHub’s go-to-market strategy, ensuring that it delivers differentiated value and growth for customers. He joins TireHub with more than 16 years of strategic leadership experience in the tire and automotive industry. He most recently served as the president of Hankook Tire North America and previously led the sales and marketing divisions of Hankook, Exide Technologies and Michelin.