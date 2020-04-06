Connect with us

News

CTI+WTI Launch New Webinar Training Programs

on

Carquest Technical Institute and Worldpac Training Institute (CTI+WTI) have launched two new online webinar-based training programs to provide advanced-level technical and business management training courses.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

At rollout, access to training content is free and open to any individual working in the aftermarket.

World Professional Automotive Community and Virtual Classroom programs are training solutions developed by Worldpac and Carquest, part of the Advance Auto Parts enterprise serving the aftermarket. Courses will feature training led by instructors from CTI+WTI, guest industry leaders and automotive systems experts from OE and premium aftermarket suppliers and manufacturers, CTI+WTI say.

Beginning Tuesday, April 7, World Professional Automotive Community courses will be held weekdays at 5 p.m. Pacific time (8 p.m. Eastern time). Technical classes will be featured on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with management focused classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Virtual Classroom programs, including in-depth programs that build on the CTI+WTI Career Pathways training model, will debut the week of April 6 and be expanded in the coming weeks, CTI+WTI say.

To see a full list of complimentary training available from Advance by CTI+WTI, visit www.worldpac.com/training/classes/online orwww.ctionline.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

CTI+WTI Launch New Webinar Training Programs

on

Trends in Vehicle Miles Driven During COVID-19

on

Ascot Supply Corp. Adds 15th Member

on

Shop Owners Discuss COVID-19 in Virtual Panel
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Own a Car Fresno

Own a Car Fresno
Contact: jamil alashkarPhone: 5594353600
5788 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, Fresno CA 93710
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect