CTI+WTI Launch New Webinar Training Programs

Carquest Technical Institute and Worldpac Training Institute (CTI+WTI) have launched two new online webinar-based training programs to provide advanced-level technical and business management training courses.

At rollout, access to training content is free and open to any individual working in the aftermarket.

World Professional Automotive Community and Virtual Classroom programs are training solutions developed by Worldpac and Carquest, part of the Advance Auto Parts enterprise serving the aftermarket. Courses will feature training led by instructors from CTI+WTI, guest industry leaders and automotive systems experts from OE and premium aftermarket suppliers and manufacturers, CTI+WTI say.

Beginning Tuesday, April 7, World Professional Automotive Community courses will be held weekdays at 5 p.m. Pacific time (8 p.m. Eastern time). Technical classes will be featured on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with management focused classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Virtual Classroom programs, including in-depth programs that build on the CTI+WTI Career Pathways training model, will debut the week of April 6 and be expanded in the coming weeks, CTI+WTI say.

To see a full list of complimentary training available from Advance by CTI+WTI, visit www.worldpac.com/training/classes/online orwww.ctionline.com.