CTDA/1-800EveryRim Luncheon is Jan. 29, 2020

The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA)/1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon will be held Jan. 29, 2020 in Santa Fe Springs, California.

This eighth annual affair will feature TIA Vice President Dan Nothdurft of Tires, Tires, Tires in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as SEMA Tire & Tire Wheel Council Select Committee Member George Finch of The Carlstar Group. In addition, the master of ceremonies will be Senior Sales Director of The Independent Tire Dealer Group (ITDG) and CTDA Past President Chris Barry.

All tire industry members are welcome to attend, and retail tire dealers are invited free of charge.

Gold sponsorships are $1,200 and silver are $500. Door prize and table favor opportunities are also available. For sponsorship info, contact CTDA Executive Director Marc Connerly at [email protected] or 916-214-6495.

Early RSVP’s are now being accepted. Contact CTDA President Billy Eordekian at [email protected] or 562-351-4840.