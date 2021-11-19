CTDA/1-800EveryRim Luncheon Now Accepting RSVPs

The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) is gearing up for its annual CTDA / 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon, which will take place Jan. 20, 2022, in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. Early RSVPs are now being accepted.

Guest speakers will include incoming Tire Industry Association (TIA) President Mason Hess, as well as retiring TIA CEO Roy Littlefield III and Steve Swanson, who is a member of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA)’s Wheel & Tire Council committee and national sales manager at Carlstar Group.

Admission to the event is free to tire and wheel retailers. To RSVP, contact Eordekian at [email protected] or 562-351-4840.