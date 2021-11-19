Connect with us
CTDA/1-800EveryRim Luncheon Now Accepting RSVPs

Guest speakers will include incoming Tire Industry Association (TIA) President Mason Hess, as well as retiring TIA CEO Roy Littlefield III and Steve Swanson, who is a member of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA)’s Wheel & Tire Council committee and national sales manager at Carlstar Group.
The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) is gearing up for its annual CTDA / 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon, which will take place Jan. 20, 2022, in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. Early RSVPs are now being accepted.

Admission to the event is free to tire and wheel retailers. To RSVP, contact Eordekian at [email protected] or 562-351-4840.

