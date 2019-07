CRP Automotive Earns Manufactured Again Certification

CRP Automotive has been approved as a participant in the Motor & Equipment Remanufacturers Association’s (MERA) Manufactured Again Certification program for its AAE Steering System Components remanufacturing facility.

The certification denotes that CRP Industries’ remanufacturing facilities meet the same quality standards held by manufacturing facilities employing internationally recognized quality management standards ISO 9001 and IATF 16949. To earn the certification, CRP was required to submit third-party evidence of conformance to these accepted quality standards.