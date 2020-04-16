Courtesy Auto Service & Tire Wins Environmental Award

The Tahoma Business Environmental Award, given by the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber to a local business for its outstanding environmental stewardship, has presented Courtesy Auto Service & Tire of Tacoma with its annual outstanding environmental stewardship award.
Courtesy Auto took great steps in 2019 to reduce its carbon footprint in Pierce County, the chamber says. Some key features include:
- Converting and rewiring every light fixture to LED–roughly 640 4-ft. bulbs switched out;
- Took four in-ground lifts out of service, drained and sealed them, and installed two above-ground lifts, migrating any underground contamination;
- They recycle used oil and transmission fluids, burning it in a unit for heat in the shop;
- They recycle scrap metal, and wastepaper;
- And all old oil filters are recycled according to the Department of Ecology’s parameters.