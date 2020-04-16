Connect with us

News

Courtesy Auto Service & Tire Wins Environmental Award

on

The Tahoma Business Environmental Award, given by the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber to a local business for its outstanding environmental stewardship, has presented Courtesy Auto Service & Tire of Tacoma with its annual outstanding environmental stewardship award.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Courtesy Auto took great steps in 2019 to reduce its carbon footprint in Pierce County, the chamber says. Some key features include:

  • Converting and rewiring every light fixture to LED–roughly 640 4-ft. bulbs switched out;
  • Took four in-ground lifts out of service, drained and sealed them, and installed two above-ground lifts, migrating any underground contamination;
  • They recycle used oil and transmission fluids, burning it in a unit for heat in the shop;
  • They recycle scrap metal, and wastepaper;
  • And all old oil filters are recycled according to the Department of Ecology’s parameters.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Courtesy Auto Service & Tire Wins Environmental Award

on

Goodyear Releases Preliminary Q1 Results, Business Update

on

TireHub Relocates in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth Markets

on

Raybestos Offers Free Online Training Resources
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Zisser Tire Wholesale

Contact: dennis fergusonPhone: 314 869 3600Fax: 314 869 1200
9990 west florissant ave, st louis mo 63303
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect