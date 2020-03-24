Connect with us

Cosmo Tires Launches Cosmo Motorsports Division

Cosmo Tires, with its Mucho Macho tire line, has launched its Cosmo Motorsports division, including its new “eye of the tiger” logo.

Cosmo says its race family now includes three drivers who compete at various levels ranging from amateur to pro.

Dan Brockett, aka “Officer Dan,” drives out of New Mexico. He has competed in two full seasons of Formula Drift as a Pro and Pro 2 driver. He is now featured in drifting documentaries and videos, the latest being a YouTube series titled, “2020 Drift Week USA Extravaganza” put on by LoneStar Drift. Dan also runs his own series, “Whiskey Garage Drift,” and Cosmo Tires will be the exclusive sponsor for the 2020 season.

Austin Barto, from Colorado Springs, Colorado has competed in numerous events in 2019, never placing lower than fifth. His focus in 2020 is to obtain his Pro 2 drift license, the company says.

Randy Noa, from Florida, attends over 10 events yearly and has been driving for nine years. Randy is Cosmo’s youngest driver.

