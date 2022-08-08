Connect with us

Use The Correct Signage at Your Tire Shop

Without proper signage, I truly believe this world would end. I mean, how could people get anywhere, how could businesses advertise themselves, and how could you let your customers know about important details and promotions in your shop?

Do your signs look fresh? Does any element of the sign require attention or does it have peeled paint, or faded or cracked vinyl? In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we discuss the importance of signage at your tire shop!

Is your sign legible from the roadway while potential customers drive by at high speeds? Badly kept signs may send a message that your shop doesn’t really care about the small details – and you know just how important the little details are when you repair a vehicle – don’t send the wrong message!

You don’t have to be a national brand to look like one. Remember, your shop’s sign should be clear and highly visible to current and potential customers from the roadway.

Shop signage goes far beyond exterior or parking signs. Think about all those signs you actually have around your business. From the acceptable credit card sign or the exit above your door, you are displaying a lot of information. With that being said, the most important thing when it comes to signage is to avoid clutter. It’s important to develop your brand to stand alone on the sign, and then you can weave your program group and supporting brands of companies you work with into your shop’s identity.

We also suggest developing a ‘Lot Plan.’ On this plan, you can designate arrangements for customer and employee parking and drop-off areas for customer vehicles and parts. Directional signage to guide your customers to a designated drop-off spot goes a long way toward alleviating any confusion when they first arrive at your shop – remember when we talked about sending the right message?

