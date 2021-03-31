Cooper Tire Supporting TBC’s ‘Aligned in Hope’ Charity

Click Here to Read More

Cooper will support Aligned in Hope with a cash donation. In addition, Cooper will also offer consumers a mail-in rebate up to $70 with the purchase of select Cooper passenger, SUV or light truck tires from participating NTB and Tire Kingdom locations until April 12.

RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. Aligned in Hope provides support to RMHC and its local chapters through the following efforts: