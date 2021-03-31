Connect with us

Cooper Tire Supporting TBC’s ‘Aligned in Hope’ Charity

TBC Corporation, the parent company to Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Centers, announced that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company will support Aligned in Hope, a partnership TBC created with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in 2020.

Cooper will support Aligned in Hope with a cash donation. In addition, Cooper will also offer consumers a mail-in rebate up to $70 with the purchase of select Cooper passenger, SUV or light truck tires from participating NTB and Tire Kingdom locations until April 12.

RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. Aligned in Hope provides support to RMHC and its local chapters through the following efforts:

  • After leaving the hospital, RMHC families receive a membership card offering lifetime discounts on tires and maintenance services at any Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Center in the U.S.
  • Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Centers provide discounted services for Ronald McDonald House shuttle vehicles used to transport families.
  • The TBC companies provide discounted products used on the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, which provides access to medical, dental and health care resources in communities where children need it most.
  • TBC Associates at more than 600 Tire Kingdom and NTB Service Centers have the opportunity to support local RMHC Chapters, further reinforcing the team’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of RMHC families.

