Cooper Tire to Relocate Regional Distribution Center

Tire Review Staff

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company will open a new 1-million-square-foot regional distribution center in Whiteland, Ind.

The facility, just minutes from the company’s current Franklin, Ind. warehouse, will replace the Franklin site with all employees expected to transition to the new location. The Whiteland facility is currently under construction and is expected to open in early 2021. The company says it will provide increased capacity for product storage and a modern design for enhanced efficiencies.

The Whiteland distribution center will be one of six regional distribution centers operated by Cooper in the U.S. The company’s North America distribution network also includes three plant manufacturing warehouses and two mixing warehouses.

