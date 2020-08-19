Cooper Tire Breaks Ground on Indiana Distribution Center

Cooper Tire held a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 18 at the site of a new 1-million-square-foot regional distribution center that will be opened in Whiteland, Ind.

The facility, which will replace Cooper’s Franklin, Ind., distribution center located just minutes from the new site, is expected to open in early 2021.

The company says the new Whiteland distribution center will provide Cooper with increased capacity for product storage and a modern design for enhanced efficiencies. The workforce from the Franklin facility will remain in place following the construction of the new building. One of six regional distribution centers operated by Cooper in the U.S., the Whiteland facility is part of the company’s North America distribution network which also includes three plant manufacturing warehouses and two mixing warehouses.

The event was hosted by the town of Whiteland and real estate investment firm Mohr Capital. Representatives from those organizations, along with Calabro and the county’s Aspire Economic Development and Chamber Alliance, addressed attendees.