Cooper Tire Wins Two Global 2019 Good Design Awards

Cooper Tire ‘s Evolution M/T, a mud tire for North America, and its Discoverer ATT, an all-terrain tire for Asia, earned 2019 Good Design awards from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies for their design excellence, the company says.

Click Here to Read More

The Evolution MT (left) and Discoverer ATT

The winning Cooper tires were selected from more than 900 entries spanning nearly 50 countries.

The Good Design award is based on criteria including innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility, energy efficiency and sensitivity to the environment.