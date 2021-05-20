Connect with us

Cooper Tire Opens New Distribution Center

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company announced the opening of its Whiteland, Indiana regional distribution center. The newly opened 1 million-sq.-ft. facility will provide Cooper with additional capacity for product storage and a modern design for optimizing operations the company says.

First announced in June 2020, the new Whiteland distribution center replaces Cooper’s Franklin, Indiana distribution center. The Whiteland facility is one of six regional distribution centers operated by Cooper in the U.S., and part of the company’s North America distribution network which also includes three plant manufacturing warehouses and two mixing warehouses.

