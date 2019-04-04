Cooper Discoverer SRXLE Tire Selected as OE for Mercedes-Benz GLE
Daimler AG has selected the Cooper Tire Discoverer SRXLE as original equipment (OE) on the new Mercedes-Benz GLE, which was presented at the 64th Paris Motor Show in October 2018 with
The Cooper Discoverer SRXLE has earned acclaim for superior innovation, technical achievement, quality
"The Mercedes-Benz GLE ranks among the world's best luxury SUVs, and Cooper is proud that Daimler AG has selected our award-winning Cooper Discoverer SRXLE for these vehicles," said Glenn Arbaugh, executive director, global light vehicle OE business and strategy. "We are excited to be producing these tires at our Tupelo, Miss. manufacturing facility, where the entire team is dedicated to the type of excellence it takes to be awarded OE production for vehicles of this caliber. Our selection for the Mercedes-Benz GLE speaks volumes about our product quality and ability to meet the needs of even the most discerning customers."