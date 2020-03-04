Connect with us
Cooper Tire Debuts New Winter Tire for Pickups, SUVs

Cooper Tire’s Discoverer Snow Claw winter tire will be available to order at the beginning of April and be available for consumers in October.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. announced its latest pick-up truck and SUV tires built for extreme winter conditions.

Snow-tested in four countries across three continents, the Discoverer Snow Claw tire features patented Snow Groove technology, which traps snow in the grooves of the tire for greater traction, handling and stopping power. The tire is also designed to stay supple in extreme cold and is engineered to allow for the addition of tire studs, Cooper says.

The Discoverer Snow Claw tire is severe weather-rated for winter and snow performance, holding the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) designation.

“Winter weather is unpredictable; drivers need tires that they can be confident are made with proven technology to get them where they need to go safely in even the most extreme conditions,” said Andrea Berryman, director of product development at Cooper Tire. “With the addition of the new Discoverer Snow Claw, winter tires in the Cooper product lineup, truck and SUV drivers now have an option for extreme ice traction and excellent snow performance, which are essential for drivers to capably navigate extreme winter road conditions.”

The Discoverer Snow Claw will be available to order at the beginning of April and be available for consumers in October.

