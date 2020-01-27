Connect with us

Cooper Tire Fully Acquires Mexico Joint Venture Plant

Tire Review Staff

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has closed on an agreement announced Nov. 1, 2019, to increase ownership in its Mexico joint venture tire manufacturing facility, Corporación de Occidente S. A. de C.V. (COOCSA), from 58%t to 100%.

“Full ownership of COOCSA is part of our strategic plan to optimize Cooper’s global manufacturing footprint with cost-competitive production of quality tires in key geographies,” said Cooper President & CEO Brad Hughes. “We are excited to continue working with the team in Mexico as we look forward to enhancing the facility’s global competitiveness in the tire industry.”

Cooper Tire To Acquire 100% Ownership of Mexico Manufacturing Plant

The facility manufactures passenger and light truck tires.

