Cooper Tire and DoSomething.org Announce Scholarship Winner for Pump It Up Youth Tire Safety Campaign

Alexis Green, 23, from Baltimore has been named a $3,000 scholarship winner for her participation in the ‘Pump It Up’ tire safety campaign launched by Cooper Tire’s Tread Wisely program and DoSomething.org. Pump It Up, a nationwide campaign activated this fall, encouraged young people to learn how to check their tire pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition to stay safer on the road.

Green is a student at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina studying civil engineering and plans to put the scholarship funds toward her tuition expense. She said, “It’s easy to get caught up in everyday life – being a student, employee, family member or a combination of all three. There’s always something that needs to be done, so it’s easy to overlook things like checking your tires. As someone who has experienced a tire issue while driving, I understand the importance of the Pump It Up campaign and being mindful of your tires.”

Pump It Up encouraged young drivers to print and place eye-catching tire safety flyers under their friends’ windshield wipers. Those who received the flyers could then text a keyword for fun and informative messages about how to check their tire pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition. More than 30,000 DoSomething members signed up to participate in the campaign.

“Tread Wisely is Cooper’s signature philanthropic effort which seeks to educate and motivate young drivers to learn how to care for their tires and perform important tire safety checks,” said Anne Roman, Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs. “The Pump It Up campaign was a great way to activate young people to not only learn about tire safety but to share this impactful information with their friends – keeping everyone safer on the road.”