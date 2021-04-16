Cooper Tire, Alice Cooper to Host Garage Band Contest

Cooper Tire has kicked off “Driven to Perform” – a nationwide garage band contest in partnership with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Alice Cooper.

Through the program, Cooper Tire and Alice Cooper teamed up to identify three talented American garage bands. Alice Cooper will provide advice and feedback to the bands, and call on fans to cast their votes to crown the Driven to Perform winner. The victorious band will get the opportunity to open for Evanescence in a livestream performance on May 13.

The three finalist bands are Suspect208, South of Eden and Ashland. Each was asked to submit an original work, as well as a cover of Alice Cooper’s song, “Under My Wheels.” Videos of the performances will be available beginning April 16, and fan voting will run through April 28.

Fans can learn more about the bands, hear their music and cast their votes at www.DrivenToPerformConcert.com.