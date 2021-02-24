Connect with us

Cooper Recalls Some Mastercraft Grand Touring Tires

Tire Review Staff

on

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling certain Cooper CS5 Grand Touring 225/55R17 and Mastercraft LSR Grand Touring 225/55R17 tires with DOT codes 2920 through 0121.

The tires may have low tread gauge in the shoulder slot area which could cause tread separation and sidewall failure, the National Highway Traffic Association Says says.

Cooper Tire will notify registered owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the tires, free of charge.

Copper Tire plans to begin notification no later than April 22. Owners may contact Cooper Tire customer service at 1-800-854-6288. Cooper Tire’s number for this recall is 177-2.

Note: This recall supersedes 20T-017 and any tires recalled under 20T-017, but not yet replaced, are now included in this safety recall.

Cooper Recalls Some Mastercraft Grand Touring Tires

