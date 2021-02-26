Cooper to Recall Some Tires Due to Sidewall Issue

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile Wild Country and Big O brand tires.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the tires may develop a bulge or separation in the sidewall.

Cooper Tire will notify owners, and dealers will replace affected tires free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 25. Owners may contact Cooper Tire customer service at 1-800-854-6288. Cooper Tire’s number for this recall is 178.