Connect with us

News

Cooper to Recall Some Tires Due to Sidewall Issue

Tire Review Staff

on

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile Wild Country and Big O brand tires.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the tires may develop a bulge or separation in the sidewall.

Cooper Tire will notify owners, and dealers will replace affected tires free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 25. Owners may contact Cooper Tire customer service at 1-800-854-6288. Cooper Tire’s number for this recall is 178.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Cooper Recalls Some Mastercraft Grand Touring Tires

News: Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Means Better Dealer Service

News: Cooper Sees Unit Volume Decrease of 13% in Fiscal 2020

News: Meyle Launches New Pre-Assembled Wheel Bearing Repair Kit

Advertisement

on

Cooper to Recall Some Tires Due to Sidewall Issue

on

ATEQ TPMS Tools Launches 'Live Sensor' Platform

on

NRS Brakes Makes Brake Pads for Mustang Mach-E

on

Dealer Focus: Bryan Weber, Weber Automotive
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Underhood: Meyle Says HD Water Pumps Ensure Long Service Life

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Makes New Scorpion Zero Tire for Land Rover Defender

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Corghi USA

Corghi USA
Contact: Pete BurgessPhone: 513-874-5958
9325 Sutton Pl., Hamilton OH 45011
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear to Acquire Cooper Tire for Approx. $2.8B
Park-Tire-Top-Shop-Photo-father-and-sons Park-Tire-Top-Shop-Photo-father-and-sons

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Tire Dealer Profile: Jim Stocking, Park Tire Company
Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Means Better Dealer Service
George-DD-Dave-OOTA George-DD-Dave-OOTA

People

OTAA Bids Farewell to Long-Serving Board Members
Connect