Cooper Honored for Female Representation on Board of Directors

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has been named a Winning “W” Company by 2020 Women on Boards for having at least 20% women on its corporate board prior to the year 2020. Cooper has 30% female board representation.

Winning “W” Companies are cited in the 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) annual Gender Diversity Index, which tracks the number of corporate board seats held by women among the Russell 3000 Index. As of 2018, the percentage of board seats held by women rose to close to 18%, up from 16% in 2017. Still, half of the Russell 3000 companies have one or no women on their boards.