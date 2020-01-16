Cooper Discoverer AT3 LT is OE on Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.’s Discoverer AT3 LT tire in size LT275/70R17 has been selected as original equipment (OE) on the new Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior utility vehicle. The tire is distributed through Exclusive Tyres of Australia.

The tire is part of the Cooper Discoverer AT3 lineup, which is a family of all-terrain tires for SUVs and light trucks that the company says offers comfortable highway driving with durability to go beyond the pavement.

“With a history of being tested in the Australian outback for more than 25 years, Cooper’s light truck tire range has a reputation as the tire of choice for adventurers and off-road enthusiasts from Byron Bay to Broome and everywhere in between,” said Colin Skead, chief operating officer of Exclusive Tyre Distributors.