Connect with us

News

Cooper Discoverer AT3 LT is OE on Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior

Tire Review Staff

on

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.’s Discoverer AT3 LT tire in size LT275/70R17 has been selected as original equipment (OE) on the new Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior utility vehicle. The tire is distributed through Exclusive Tyres of Australia.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Cooper-Discoverer-at3

The tire is part of the Cooper Discoverer AT3 lineup, which is a family of all-terrain tires for SUVs and light trucks that the company says offers comfortable highway driving with durability to go beyond the pavement.

“With a history of being tested in the Australian outback for more than 25 years, Cooper’s light truck tire range has a reputation as the tire of choice for adventurers and off-road enthusiasts from Byron Bay to Broome and everywhere in between,” said Colin Skead, chief operating officer of Exclusive Tyre Distributors.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Cooper Discoverer AT3 LT is OE on Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior

on

TRAC, Be Tire Smart Canada Release New Video Series

on

Yokohama's Avid S34RV is OE on 2020 Chrysler Voyager

on

Titan Expands Tire Dealer Training Program
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

News: Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate Tires

People: Hankook Tire America Announces Soo II Lee as New President

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Bartec USA

Bartec USA
Phone: 586-685-1300Phone: 866-407-8767Fax: 586-323-3801
44231 Phoenix Dr., Sterling Heights MI 48314
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect