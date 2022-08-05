ContiTech announced it will officially transition to the worldwide brand name Continental . The company says this rebrand allows Continental to make products more visible and increase market awareness. The only change customers will see first-hand is the transition of labeling on products and informative materials.

Click Here to Read More

Continental offers a product portfolio of motion and suspension systems to the commercial vehicle aftermarket. In the past, this portfolio consisted of three product brands: ContiTech, PHOENIX, and PRIME-RIDE.

The company says the brand update will be rolled out in the Americas first before being introduced to all global markets.