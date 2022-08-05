Connect with us

ContiTech Connects Under Continental Brand

ContiTech announced it will officially transition to the worldwide brand name Continental. The company says this rebrand allows Continental to make products more visible and increase market awareness. The only change customers will see first-hand is the transition of labeling on products and informative materials.

Continental offers a product portfolio of motion and suspension systems to the commercial vehicle aftermarket. In the past, this portfolio consisted of three product brands: ContiTech, PHOENIX, and PRIME-RIDE.

The company says the brand update will be rolled out in the Americas first before being introduced to all global markets.

