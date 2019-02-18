Continental’s Shawn Rasey to Give Keynote Speech at 2019 TIA OTR Conference

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has announced that the keynote speaker for the 2019 Off-the-Road (OTR) Conference will be Shawn Rasey, Continental’s director of global business development for earthmover tires.

Rasey joined Continental in 2015 and is an industry veteran with over 40 years of experience. His presentation entitled “A Higher Purpose” centers on why what earthmoving tire professionals do every day is important.

“Continental takes great pride in attending the TIA Off-the-Road Tire Conference. Not only is it the longest continuously running TIA event, but it’s the best, most professional industry forum for the OTR business anywhere in the world,” Rasey said. “The networking for dealers and the opportunity to exchange ideas in a single setting is unrivaled.”

The annual OTR Conference brings together hundreds of tire industry professionals to participate in a variety of educational sessions and networking opportunities. This will be Rasey’s third time presenting as the keynote speaker for the event.

This year’s conference will be held February 20-23, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Leading manufacturers, dealers, retreaders, suppliers and service providers will be in attendance to gain insight on the latest industry updates while networking with consumers, colleagues and key decision-makers.