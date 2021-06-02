Continental Promoting Transformation within ContiTech, New CEO Named

Click Here to Read More

In its March 16 resolution, Continental’s supervisory board appointed Nelles to its executive board with effect from June 1, as the successor to Hans-Jürgen Duensing. For personal reasons and at his own request, Duensing was relieved of his responsibilities with effect from May 31, following 35 years of dedicated service to the company and its customers.

In his new role, Nelles stands committed to driving the unit’s ongoing transformation as a provider of innovative solutions for a highly industrial clientele. “We consider it our corporate responsibility to develop cutting-edge materials and innovative technologies together with and for our diversified customers,” he said. “Sustainability is equally an enormous chance and a key driver for innovations for new and completely changed future business models. This enables us to not only stay on top of the evolving needs of ever-changing markets, but also to do our part in fulfilling the societal responsibilities to which the entire company group stands committed.”